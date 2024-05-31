JD(S) MP Prajwal’S Return Will Aid Probe In Sex Videos Case, Says K’Taka HM; Assures Protection To Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Karnataka Home Dr G Parameshwara stated on Friday that the return to India of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex videos case, would aid the investigation.

He also urged the to come forward to lodge complaints with the and SIT, and promised them protection.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru in the wake of Prajwal Revanna's arrest in the wee hours of Friday at Bengaluru International Airport, he noted that the fugitive Hassan MP's passport would have been withdrawn if he had lost the election, compelling him to return to the country.

“It remains to be seen how developments will unfold in the next few days,” he stated.

HM Parameshwara said that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna's arrival in India would help the SIT in its investigation.

Prajwal Revanna arrived in Bengaluru between 12:45 A.M. and 1 A.M. from Munich, Germany and the SIT arrested him at the airport.

HM Parameshwara stated,“The law will take its course. I have not discussed much about Prajwal with the SIT officers as I had gone to Shivamogga on Thursday to meet the family of a Tribal Corporation employee who committed suicide and I reached Bengaluru late.

“I will discuss the matter with the officials. As of now, I only know that he has been arrested. The SIT will conduct further proceedings such as taking him for a medical test and presenting him before the judge. He will be questioned afterwards.”

HM Parameshwara stated that for the first time, former minister and senior JD(S) leader SR Mahesh's name has come up in connection with the victim kidnapping case.“I need to learn about it from the SIT,” he said.

When asked about a helpline and fresh complaints against Prajwal, HM Parameshwara maintained that he had not sought information in this regard.

“The SIT will maintain secrecy on some issues. I will not look into the matter much,” he said.

Replying to a question on whether the Hassan MP was cooperating with the investigation, HM Parameshwara stated,“Naturally, he has to cooperate, and I assume that he has. He was arrested after the completion of all the processes, which went smoothly.”

Regarding the missing original mobile in which the videos were allegedly made, he said that it has to be investigated and if the SIT says this, it can be believed.

He added that if the accused had stayed within the state or the country,“we could have secured him by sending our team. Since he was in a foreign location, separate procedures had to be followed. There are international treaties between nations that must be adhered to. That is why lookout and Blue Corner notices were issued in coordination with the central agencies.”