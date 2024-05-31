Rathika Seelan Bows Out In QF Of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Squash

(MENAFN- IANS) Hong Kong, May 31 (IANS) India's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan went down to Malaysian third seed Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals of the USD 6000 Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup – 4th leg.
Sixth-seeded Rathika, lost 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to a higher-ranked opponent.
The Tamil Nadu player had won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend.
