Russian Strike On Kyiv Damages Service Station, Six Cars


5/31/2024 2:25:57 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile strike on Kyiv has damaged a service station and six cars.

The city's military administration reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"The fire damaged a service station, car wash, six passenger cars, and storage facility," the post reads.

The fire broke out in an area of about 120 square meters.

No casualties were reported, the military administration said.

Earlier reports said that the Russians launched a missile strike on Kyiv early on Friday. Air defense intercepted all targets. Missile debris fell in the city's Holosiivskyi district and caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, the Russian army used cruise missiles.

Photos: Kyiv City Military Administration

