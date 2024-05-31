Ukrainian Air Defense Downs Four Shahed Drones, Iskander-K Cruise Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units intercepted four Russian Shahed attack drones and an Iskander-K missile on Friday, May 31.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

On the night of May 30 to 31, the Russian attacked Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 air defense missiles fired from the Belgorod region and Kyiv with an Iskander-K cruise missile launched from the Kursk region.

The enemy also launched four Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from the Yeysk area.

As a result of the combat work, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups destroyed four Shahed drones in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as an Iskander-K missile in the Kyiv region.