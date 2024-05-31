Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people have been killed and 25 in an overnight Russian missile attack on Kharkiv.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, another body was found in the destroyed building. At this time, there are four dead," he wrote.

On the night of May 30 to 31, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300/S-400 missiles from the Belgorod region. Five hits were recorded, all in the city's Novobavarskyi district.