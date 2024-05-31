Azerbaijani Oil Prices Fall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The price of 1 barrel of "Azeri Light" Azerbaijani oil on theworld decreased by 1.15 US dollars or 1.35 % and amounted to83.78 US dollars, Azernews reports.

According to the results of the auctions, the July futures priceof "Brent" oil was 81.58 US dollars.

In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price ofone barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oilwas recorded on April 21 , 2020 ( US$ 15.81 ), and the maximumprice was recorded in July 2008 ( US$ 149.66 ). In Azerbaijan, oilis mainly produced within the framework of the agreement on thedevelopment of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. Theshare of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in theagreement is 25 %.