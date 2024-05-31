Process Of Transferring Weapons, Equipment Into Summer Operation Mode Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

In accordance with the plan, events on transferring weapons,combat, and special equipment into the summer operation modecontinue in all types of troops, military units, and subunits ofthe Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

In order to ensure uninterrupted and stable operation of weaponsand military vehicles, the replacement of fuel and lubricants iscarried out, the state of electrical systems is checked, andscheduled service is provided at the military units' maintenancepoints, taking into account the climatic conditions.

Additionally, military personnel receive training on theseasonal operation guidelines for military vehicles and areinformed about safety requirements.

