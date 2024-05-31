(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) --





1949 -- Kuwait Amir Ahmad Al-Jaber arrives in Manama on official visit in response to an invitation by the Bahraini Amir Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signs an Amiri Order appointing Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as upon the Amir designation and declaration of allegiance by the National Assembly.

1969 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signs three orders with respect of Kuwait's joining of the International for the Unification of Certain Rules of Law relating to Bills of Lading (Hague Rules), signed in Brussels on August 25, 1924, Kuwait's joining of the convention on diplomatic immunity as stipulated by the Arab Organization for Standardization and Metrology, and its joining of the 1961 Vienna Accord on Diplomatic Relations.

1994 -- State of Kuwait becomes a permanent member of the International Petroleum Conference Organization.

1998 -- Kuwait Government approves the public tenders bill against backdrop of noticeable increase of state contracts, designed to tackle shortcomings in the 37/1964 law.

2000 -- State of Kuwait occupies the top post in the Arab Organization for Industrial Consulting, where the Kuwaiti nominee Eid Al-Daihani was named Assistant Secretary General.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurates the National Assembly's first regular session of the 13th legislative term. Jassem Al-Kharafi was elected uncontested as speaker of the parliament and Abdullah Al-Roumi was elected his deputy.

2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signs a KD-4.2-million loan agreement with Sierra Leon to fund renovation of three hospitals in the capital Freetown.

2013 -- KFAED inks an agreement with Burkina Faso for granting it USD five million to co-finance agricultural ventures.

2013 -- Istiqlal Al-Azmi was named chairperson of the European Centre of Arbitration and Mediation Centre.

2022 -- Kuwait crowned champion of the third GCC sports tournament with 36 gold medals, 28 silver and 32 bronze. (end)

