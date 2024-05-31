US, China Have Candid, Constructive Conversation - WH

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 31 (KUNA) -- The US said late Thursday it had a candid and constructive conversation with China, building on the Summit between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping in Woodside, California in November 2023.

A White House readout by Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's on meeting with People's Republic of China Executive Vice of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu said that both sides are continuing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition.

They also discussed ongoing work to continue military-to-military communication and advance cooperation on areas in which (our) interests are aligned, such as counternarcotic.

They also discussed areas of difference, as Finer affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He underscored US support for international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, challenges in the Middle East, and efforts to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Finer and Ma reaffirmed their support for continued high-level diplomacy and interactions between the US and China, the statement concluded. (end)

