Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size, Growth And Analysis

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Capillary electrophoresis ensures the safe and efficient administration of targeted therapeutics. Most capillary electrophoresis participants sell kits, reagents, instruments, and software. Many diagnostics and companies collaborate to develop capillary electrophoresis modes for diagnosis, selection, dosage selection, and treatment monitoring.

Capillary electrophoresis is used in infectious disease, genetics, and oncology tests. Massive parallel methods have surpassed capillary electrophoresis, allowing cheap genome sequencing. Sequenced databases within and between species help develop sensitive diagnostic tests. Most microorganisms are now classified by their sequence rather than their phenotype. MicroRNAs and long non-coding RNAs show disease correlations. Associating a patient's sequence with a disease is a genetic diagnosis. These variations usually involve copy number and sequence changes throughout the genome. Several of these variants target molecular pathways that drugs can inhibit or stimulate.

Market Dynamics

Different Strategies by Major players, Use of Sequencing, and Personalized Medicine in a Wide Range of Research Fields Drives the Global Market

The most successful companies on the market are actively expanding their operations through product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic moves. The introduction of new products is causing existing players in the market to engage in a more intense level of competition to maintain their position. Capillary electrophoresis industry participants have demonstrated consistent competition by developing a diverse range of products and a wide range of alternatives. It is anticipated that the subsequent trend of strategic initiatives will continue to be prevalent in the global market for capillary electrophoresis.

Clinical applications of capillary electrophoresis in precision medicine include the analysis of nucleic acids and proteins. The increasing prevalence of precision medicine and biologics and the patients' increasing adaptability to them has resulted in the rise of personalized treatments. Developing personalized medicine requires comprehensive knowledge of the disease's biological mechanism. Through cellular characterization, nucleic acid analysis enables the discovery of biomarkers and the development of target-based therapeutics. This information can create personalized treatments, thereby reducing treatment costs. With increasing awareness of its efficacy, the nucleic acid analysis method of diagnosing inherited diseases is gaining widespread acceptance.

Support for Capillary Electrophoresis by the Government and Private Sectors Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Government agencies have sequenced millions of genomes to improve cancer, a rare disorder, and other disease research. Capillary electrophoresis is used to sequence the large genome and identify genetic variation. The Bio-Analysis Centre provided deltaDOT to its clients to expand capillary electrophoresis techniques in contract research, training, and development.

As our understanding of the human genome evolves, new diagnostic and treatment concepts are generated. Due to extensive genomics research for clinical decision-making, the industry is developing complex equipment to complement sequencing instruments. These advances have separated genomics-based applications for diagnosing complex disorders like COVID-19. Newer technologies allow a better understanding of genome behavior in healthy and diseased people.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market with the highest revenue. Due to substantial funding and the country's concentration of university-affiliated pharmaceutical research centers, this region continues to serve as the primary hub for pharmaceutical development and outsourcing. In addition, the favorable regulatory environment and the improved availability of logistics and quality have resulted in a considerable expansion. The United States and Canada dominate the capillary electrophoresis market in North America. The U.S. region dominated the regional segment because numerous market participants were already present in the country and had made substantial investments. In addition, the country's research and development spending are substantial, which encourages the growth of manufacturing facilities in the region.

Key Highlights



The global capillary electrophoresis market was valued at USD 39 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 557.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product type, the global capillary electrophoresis market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and software. The consumables segment is dominating the market with the highest revenue, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on mode, the global capillary electrophoresis market typically includes capillary zone electrophoresis, capillary gel electrophoresis, and capillary electrochromatography. The capillary gel electrophoresis dominates the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global capillary electrophoresis market includes nucleic acid and protein analysis. The nucleic acid analysis electrophoresis dominates the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global capillary electrophoresis market typically includes academic and research institutions, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies. The academic and research institutions are dominating the market and are expected to reach USD 215 million during the forecast period.

North America is dominating the global capillary electrophoresis market and is expected to reach USD 227.78 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The global capillary electrophoresis market's major key players are



QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Bio-Techne

PerkinElmer Inc

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Helena Laboratories

BiOptic Inc

LABGENE Scientific SA

Helena Laboratories

Promega Corporation

BiOptic Inc., and LABGENE Scientific SA.



Market News



May 2022- QIAGEN continued to update its automation solutions with the launch of the high-sensitive capillary electrophoresis instrument QIAxcel Connect. QIAGEN announced the launch of QIAxcel Connect, a high-speed, high-resolution, and high-sensitivity capillary electrophoresis (CE) instrument for nucleic acid analysis.

May 2022- QIAGEN launched therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit featuring C797S detection to help guide non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment. therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit is a new in-vitro diagnostic test for sensitive EGFR mutation analysis that detects all known activating and resistance EGFR mutations.



Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Instrument

Consumables

Software



By Mode



Capillary zone electrophoresis

Capillary gel electrophoresis

Capillary electrochromatography



By Application



Nucleic acid analysis

Protein analysis



By End-User



Academic and research institutions

Clinical laboratories

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest-of-the-World



MENAFN31052024004597010339ID1108279750