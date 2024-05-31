Delhi Water Crisis! Kejriwal Moves SC Seeking More Supply From UP, Haryana Appeals Centre To Help. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Delhi government
on Friday moved the Supreme Court of India to get additional raw supplies from neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh amid an ongoing severe water crisis in the national capital.
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister
Arvind Kejriwal urged the central government on Friday to help the national capital meet its water demand while asking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to“shun politics” on the water shortage issue amid a record-breaking heatwave a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal wrote,“In this scorching heat, the demand for water has increased a lot. And the water that Delhi used to get from the neighbouring states has also been reduced. That means the demand has increased a lot and the supply has reduced.”“We all have to solve this together. I see that BJP colleagues are protesting against us. This will not solve the problem. I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi,” the AAP supremo said asked the BJP-led Centre to hold talks with the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to get water for Delhi.“...the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone's control. But if we all work together, can we provide relief to the people from this?” the chief minister added.(Please check back for more updates)
