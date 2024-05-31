Luxury Car Market To Reflect Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR Of 6.6% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for Luxury Car owing to an increase in incomes and evolving customer needs, surge in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experiences, introduction of new line of luxury cars by leading automobile manufacturers drive the global luxury car market. However, the high cost of luxury cars hinders market growth. Moreover, the production of electric luxury cars and the growing adoption of autonomous driving technology in luxury cars will present new growth opportunities for the global luxury car market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Leading automobile manufacturers are entering the Asia-Pacific luxury car market, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the introduction of new luxury car models in the region boosts the growth of the Luxury Car Market . The introduction of a new range of luxury vehicles is boosting the growth of the market and creating lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. Major luxury car manufacturers are entering into joint ventures with technology providers to provide customers with a superior experience through luxury vehicles.

The key players profiled in this report include

Rolls-Royce plc, INFINITI (NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION), BMW AG, Aston Martin Lagonda, Daimler AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Tesla, Ferrari N.V., Lexus (TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION), Volkswagen AG

A sport utility vehicle is a powerful four-wheeled car that can be driven over rough terrain. The sport utility cars come with off-road vehicle features such as increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive. Luxury sports utility is increasingly used owing to its benefits such as large cargo capacity, greater visibility due to large windows, and increased fuel efficiency. Leading luxury automobile manufacturers are introducing a new range of luxury cars in sports utility vehicle type, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of this segment. For instance, in December 2022, Aehra, a new Italian electric automotive manufacturer announced the launch of a luxury SUV. Moreover, in February 2022, Aston Martin, a manufacturer of luxury sports cars, revealed a new DBX luxury SUV, which is expected to boost the market for luxury vehicles in the sports utility vehicles category

Based on fuel type, the electric and hybrid segment contributed to the largest share of around half of the global luxury car market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to environmental consciousness and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The report also discusses ice segment.

Based on vehicle type, the sports utility vehicle segment contributed to the largest share of more than three-fifths of the global luxury car market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. Sports utility vehicles are gaining traction due to their benefits like large cargo capacity, greater visibility due to large windows, and increased fuel efficiency. The report also analyzes hatchback, sedan, and others segments.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global luxury car market share and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by a rise in demand for enhanced driving performance, connectivity, and safety features in luxury cars. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the launch of a new range of eco-friendly luxury vehicles. The report also analyzes North America and LAMEA regions.

Significant factors that impact growth of the luxury car market comprise rise in demand for luxury vehicles, and increased demand for comfortable driving experiences. However, factors such as high cost of luxury cars is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of autonomous trains and technological advancements in signaling systems production of electric luxury cars and growing adoption of autonomous driving technology are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By vehicle type, the sports utility vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By fuel type, the electric and hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle class, the ultra-luxury segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

