Delhi Weather Today: Light Rain, Thunderstorm To Likely Bring Relief From Heatwave Maximum Temp, Other Details Here

- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain and thunderstorm for Delhi on Friday, May 31. The national capital that has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days with maximum temperature hovering above 45 degree Celsius weather department noted that maximum temperature is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius today and registered 38 percent humidity at 8:30 am. As per the weather report, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius during the day read: Monsoon 2024: Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala. When will Mumbaikars get relief from heat? IMD says THISThe IMD's forecast suggests cloudy sky in the afternoon with possibility of thunderstorm, dust storm and very light rain or drizzle. These weather conditions would be accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.
