Who Will Be Iran's Next Supreme Leader?

In an Islamic republic driven by theocratic politics, that clerical factor is obviously important – and there was no following for Raisi in Qom.

Neither was Raisi seen as someone with a strong political track record. The senior positions he held were endowed to him by Khamenei. Moreover, he was deeply involved in some of the most egregious human rights violations in Iran's recent history, as he served on a panel responsible for doling out capital punishment to thousands of political detainees in 1988. Raisi tried to distance himself from that role, but he never denied his involvement.

When Raisi did challenge for public office as a presidential candidate in the 2017 election, he lost to Hassan Rouhani, who campaigned for better relations with the world and for reforms at home. The subsequent election in June 2021, which finally granted Raisi the presidency, was the least-contested in the history of the Islamic republic. No real opposition was allowed.

In 2022, popular discontent with Iran's increasingly confined political space erupted in the“Women, Life, Freedom” protest movement – a massive outpouring of dissent. The inability of the Raisi administration to handle these protests without a major eruption of state violence was yet another indicator of his failure to stabilize Iranian politics.

His proclivity towards the hard-right marginalized various strata of Iran's active civil society and the reformist political factions, too. This only undermined the legitimacy of his government. Raisi was seen as a mere yea-sayer to Khamenei and his followers, who seemed to be the only factions holding on to him.

But Khamenei is not a Khomeini. The first supreme leader had a gigantic following that delivered one of the most seismic revolutions in recent history. For Khamenei, it is much more difficult to maneuver with impunity. As I laid out in my book on Iran, if Khomeini was the “Lenin” of the Iranian revolution, Khamenei became a mere prefect.

This compromised position, and the intricate clerical politics in Iran, also explain why I don't believe that Mojtaba Khamenei is likely to succeed his father. The younger Khamenei has no real religious credentials necessary for the post of supreme leader, nor has he held any senior political positions – the second constitutional requirement.

Being the son of the current leader is another disadvantage. A revolution that opposed the concept of hereditary monarchy in Iran and beyond cannot afford such a succession now. As one of the last living figures directly involved in the 1979 revolution, Ali Khamenei is aware of this.

So, who will succeed the current leader? The truth is, no one knows for sure, not even the political establishment in Iran. The speculation outside the country, which is mostly ill-informed, is driven by the politics superimposed on the Iran narrative. In reality, there is a constitutional process that is not easily monopolized by one person alone – not even the current supreme leader.