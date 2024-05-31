Fieldnotes Celebrates Grand Opening Of Newest Outlet At Tampines 1

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Honey Yuzu Cake

Fieldnotes' First Outlet In The East Of Singapore

With its prime location at the heart of bustling Tampines, the store serves as the ideal pickup for East-side residents who appreciate the convenience of ordering their cakes online coupled with the option for hassle-free self-collection.

With the opening of our newest outlet at Tampines 1, we're bringing the joy of our diverse range of cakes right to our customers' doorsteps, enthused Zee and Elle, co-founders of Fieldnotes. Now, our customers can enjoy greater convenience when picking up their favourite cakes, ensuring every celebration is filled with delectable delights effortlessly.'

The new boutique store also promises an unparalleled indulgence for walk-in customers looking to crave their sweet tooth, with fresh batches of whole and sliced cakes available daily. From bestselling flavours, like Honey Yuzu and Guava Lychee, to classics, such as Mascarpone Blackforest and Strawberry Shortcake, there is something to tantalise everyone's taste buds.

At Fieldnotes, we are dedicated to delighting our customers with our exquisite cakes, which are crafted from the freshest ingredients and infused with our signature touch of creativity and passion,' added Zee. 'We want to be able to bring delight and sweetness to every corner of Singapore, and the launch of our Tampines 1 outlet is another step towards achieving this goal.

Looking Forward To The Future Of Fieldnotes

Looking ahead, Fieldnotes remains committed to providing customers with the utmost quality and standard that they have come to expect from the business.

Freshly made to us is thinking about our customers. We care about what they are getting. So, to ensure they receive the best they deserve, we only use the freshest, best ingredients, with no preservatives used in any of our cakes, remarked Elle. We are always open to hearing our customers' feedback, and with the opening of our new outlet, we look forward to learning how we can continue improving our community.

About Fieldnotes

Started in 2013 with its very first cake shop at Neil Road, Fieldnotes has grown to be a leading purveyor of artisanal cakes, renowned for its commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. Inspired by nature, its cake designs are guided by the principles of minimalism and simplicity and cater to every celebration.

Fieldnotes