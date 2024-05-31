Contempt Of Court Case Filed Against Maithripala Sirisena

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A contempt of Court case has been filed against former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The case was filed by Montague Sarathchandra, an executive committee member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Sirisena has been accused of committing contempt of Court by violating a Court order issued against him.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) had obtained a court order preventing Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP.

A group of SLFP members led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga had appointed of Ports, Aviation and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

Kumaratunga had also obtained an interim injunction preventing Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP.

Sirisena later resigned from the post of Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and appointed Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the new Chairman. (Colombo Gazette)