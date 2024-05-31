Great Return: Another Caravan Sets Forth On Way To Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Great Return to the lands of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur,freed from occupation, continues.

According to the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the nextmigration caravan has been sent to the city of Lachin under the"Great Return" program.

According to Azernews , the next migrationcaravan consisting of families temporarily settled in hostels,sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, andadministrative buildings in different areas of the republic left onMay 31 from Garadagh district of Baku city. At this stage, another20 families - 68 people - were moved to Lachin city. Thus far, 513families, i.e. 1906 people, have been permanently settled in thecity of Lachin.

As a result of the victory won by the brave Azerbaijani armyunder the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-ChiefMuzaffar Ilham Aliyev, it was possible for IDPs to return to theirhomeland voluntarily, safely and with dignity after 30 years of Lachin, who returned to their homeland, thankedPresident Ilham Aliyeva and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for beingsurrounded by comprehensive state care. They also expressed theirgratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers andofficers, who saved our land from occupation, and wished mercy toour martyrs who died on this road, and patience to theirfamilies.