American Pundit:“I See Armenian Diaspora Behind Stano's Inflammatory Rhetoric Against Azerbaijan”

The European Union's offensive remarks and groundlessaccusations against the Republic of Azerbaijan are a cleartestimony of the declining trust towards its leadership andinstitutions in Brussels.

In a comment, an American expert in the Caucasus and CentralAsia Peter Tase told this for Azernews .

“Azerbaijan has a greater level of consciousness towards thefull respect of human rights, more than the 27 EU member nationscombined! Baku is in the avant-garde of shaping and improvingdemocratic standards as well as respecting human rights. The peopleof Azerbaijan take special pride in defending the rights ofMinorities and ensuring the integration of all 67 different ethnicgroups living across the nation. The EU bureaucrats heavilyintermingled into uncharted territory are seriously tarnishingBrussels' role in solving pending geopolitical matters in Europeand the world.”

Touching on the recent biased statement of the EU representativeagainst Azerbaijan as well as the human rights situation in thecountry, Tase called Stano's thoughts on the country slander.

“Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and securitypolicy of the European Union (EU) has traditionally voiced unfairand completely false statements against the Republic of Azerbaijanand its democratically elected leadership. I have visited and livedin Azerbaijan regularly since 2014 and have witnessed firsthand howAzerbaijan's institutions diligently fulfill all requirements of UNand EU towards respecting Human Rights across the nation,” theexpert said.

During his stay in Azerbaijan, he expressed that he wassatisfied with all the subtleties, from the attitude of the peopletoward him to the management of legal mechanisms in the statestructures.

“I have had the privilege to visit hospitals, universities,jails, schools, and Cultural Centres, from Heydarabad to Ismayilliand from Qabala to Oğuz city; my entire experience and scholarlyresearch in Azerbaijan have been outstanding and exceptional. Myinteraction with the people of Azerbaijan was always memorable dueto the fact that I could see in their faces the decades-longsuffering from not being able to return to their home villages inGarabagh and the other seven districts adjacent to this region,”Peter Tase added in his comment.

Further to his comment, the American political expert said thatthere are serious mistakes in the political course of the EUregarding the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan in particular. He addedthat Europe is linked with the Armenian diaspora based on certainfinancial interests.

“EU is making a geopolitical mistake as it maintains a growinganimosity and hostility towards the hard-working and peace-lovingpeople of Azerbaijan. It is clear that various groups of interestwith connections to the French government and Armenian diasporaorganizations in Europe are certainly behind Mr. Stano'sinflammatory rhetoric that has been surprisingly intensive over thepast year,” he concluded.