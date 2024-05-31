               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Explosions Ring Out In Crimea, Fire Breaks Out At Port Kavkaz


5/31/2024 1:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"There are explosions at port Kavkaz again, subscribers from Kerch heard 8-10 explosions," the post said.

There were also reports of a large fire in the port.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles.

MENAFN31052024000193011044ID1108279651


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search