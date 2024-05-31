Explosions Ring Out In Crimea, Fire Breaks Out At Port Kavkaz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight.
That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.
"There are explosions at port Kavkaz again, subscribers from Kerch heard 8-10 explosions," the post said.
There were also reports of a large fire in the port.
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles.
