Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 507,650

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 31, 2024 amounted to about 507,650, including 1,390 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,728 (+18) Russian tanks, 14,935 (+22) armored fighting vehicles, 13,140 (+39) artillery systems, 1,088 multiple rocket launchers, 815 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,229 (+7) missiles. The Russian also lost 357 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,587 (+55) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 27 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,905 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,164 (+11) pieces of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

