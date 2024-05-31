Cab Driver Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) A 28-year-old cab driver succumbed to stab injuries in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, Police said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Johar Abbas, a resident of Buland Masjid in the area.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that at 11.50 p.m. on Thursday, information regarding a stabbing incident was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot.
The police team found that Johar Abbas had sustained multiple stab wounds on the forehead, wrist, chest and other areas.
"He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Efforts are being made to ascertain the motive and apprehend the accused," said the DCP.
Details are awaited.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the police said.
