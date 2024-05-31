Rickshaw Fare Hikes: The Unending Struggle Of Passengers Amid Price Fluctuations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Yesterday morning, I left home for college and waited on the road for a long time without finding any rickshaws. After about 10 to 15 minutes, one finally arrived. There were already three or four in it, but I got in. One of the passengers got off before I reached my college. The fare to that point was 50 rupees. When the passenger handed over 50 rupees, the rickshaw driver immediately put the money back in his pocket, insisting the fare was 70 rupees. The passenger got angry, accusing the driver of being abusive, and they argued.

The rickshaw driver's behavior was entirely at fault; he was undeniably abusive. Eventually, the passenger begrudgingly handed over 70 rupees and left. Witnessing this drama made me wary because I suspected the driver would try the same trick with me. When I got off, I asked the driver how much the fare was and handed over the money he demanded.

This story isn't unique to this one rickshaw driver; it reflects the behavior of many drivers. Excessive fare hikes are not isolated incidents but a widespread issue. I wonder why these drivers resort to such practices and why they collect more money than necessary.

Also Read: Khyber District Residents Stage Sit-In Over Prolonged Load Shedding

In our daily lives, when petrol prices increase, fares rise immediately, which is understandable. It's reasonable to expect fare increases in line with rising fuel costs. However, when petrol prices drop, no driver-whether rickshaw or bus-is willing to lower the fares. Arguments between passengers and drivers over this issue have become commonplace. It's unfair that poor people have to pay high fares even when fuel prices are low.

Both the drivers and the passengers are struggling with the same economic pressures. Everyone, regardless of their profession, is trying to make a living and support their families amidst rising inflation.

Another major reason fares aren't reduced is the incompetence of the government and related institutions. If petrol prices drop, the government should issue updated fare lists to all transport operators, ensuring drivers charge fair rates. This would prevent many conflicts and grievances.

Additionally, drivers have a responsibility to adjust their fares according to petrol price changes, just as they increase them when prices rise. It's only fair that they reduce fares when fuel costs go down.