Delhi News: Fire Breaks Out At Wazirabad Police Training Centre In Sonia Vihar

- Live Mint) "A fire broke out on Thursday, May 30, inside the Wazirabad Police
training centre under Sonia Vihar police station in Delhi. At least 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire video
from the incident site showed thick smoke billowing out of the police training centre, creating a dramatic and alarming scene. No casualties or reports of injuries have come to the fore received a call regarding a blaze at 2.37 pm. A total of 10 fire engines were pressed into service. No one sustained injuries in the incident,\" a DFS officer said. \"Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire,\" the officer added. Also Read | Vivek Vihar fire: What led to fire at Delhi's Baby Care New Born Hospital that killed 7 babiesOn Wednesday, May 29, Delhi Fire Service received as many as 183 fire-related calls, marking a nearly three-fold increase in single-day reports. Officials attribute this rise to the prevailing heatwave conditions in the national capital chief Atul Garg said,“We received 183 calls fire-related 24 hours, ending midnight of May 29. This was the highest single-day calls recorded so far this year. Usually, we receive almost 150 calls in the whole summer season -- 60 are fire-related and the remaining are related to animal rescue. But this time there is a three-fold rise.”Also Read | Delhi news: Several vehicles erupt in flames in Madhu Vihar | Watch videoThe national capital is seeing a rise in fire-related incidents amid a record-breaking heatwave. This year, fire-related incidents have claimed 55 lives and injured more than 300 people in the national capital. In January alone, 16 people were killed in fire-related incidents, another 16 in February, 12 in March, four in April, and seven till May 26.\"In January we received 1,204 calls, 1,032 fire-related calls in February, 1,328 calls in March, in April we received 2,357 calls, and 2,991 calls till May 26 midnight. On May 29, we received the highest number of fire-related calls,\" Garg said.(With agency inputs)
