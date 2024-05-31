Bebe Rexha Opens Up On Her Struggles With PCOS, 'Painful' Symptoms

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Bebe Rexha has shared that she has been struggling with painful cysts, acne, and weight gain due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Diagnosed with PCOS last year, she has now opened up about her symptoms to her followers on social media.

Asked about the condition, she recalled that the first sign was having "super irregular" periods, including once having it for 20 days, reports co.

The singer also started gaining weight, putting on "a lot in four years", and now she has to count calories to maintain herself. She is currently consuming 1,400 calories a day and burning around 700 through exercise.

She added: "My doctor once told me that a woman with PCOS can eat a bowl of blueberries, and it would be equivalent to a normal person eating a whole pie of pizza."

Bebe Rexha has also been suffering from "bad cysts" and even had to go to the hospital because of them.

The singer said: "Two weeks ago, I was in urgent care. I was in so much pain. My doctor thought it was appendicitis, it was so bad. It was actually a cyst that had burst. Tylenol didn't work, and Advil didn't work. I was sick to my stomach, and the pain was so bad."