Donald Trump Found Guilty: Former US President's Donation Site Winred Crashes After Verdict In Hush Money Trial

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former US President Donald Trump's fundraising website, WinRed donation, was temporarily crashed after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in the hush money criminal trial case on Thursday.

Also Read: Donald becomes 1st former US president convicted of a crimeHe was found guilty of illegally influencing the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. Donald Trump used his WinRed for the ongoing US Presidential campaign. However, it crashed after netizens poured in to search for“Donald Trump donation”,“Donald Trump donation side” as an after-effect of the case verdict the website crashed temporarily on Thursday, the official X handle of the Trump Campaign wrote in a post,“So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down. We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible.”Also Read: Trump Guilty Verdict Adds Twist to 2024 Race: A Convicted FelonDonald Trump's donation page no longer shows the error message. He urged his followers to donate immediately after the verdict was announced. According to New York Times report, Donald Trump began posting links to the campaign's website on his social media website, Truth Social. The link redirected to the WinRed page. However, it was not working properly Read: Donald Trump convicted. Here's what happens next Trump found guilty in hush money trial caseDonald Trump became the first former American president to be guilty convicted of felony crimes on Thursday. The New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence 2016 presidential elections the announcement Trump vented out his anger in front of the media and called the trial“disgraceful and rigged”.“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” AP quoted an angry Trump telling reporters after leaving the courtroom.“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.”Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where GOP leaders, who remained resolute in their support in the aftermath of the verdict, are expected to formally make him their nominee.

