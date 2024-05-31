Prajwal Revanna Arrest Live Updates: SIT To Produce JD (S) Leader In Court Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prajwal Revanna Arrest Live Updates: Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually abusing numerous women, was arrested just after midnight as soon as he arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport 33-year-old Member of Parliament (MP) from Hassan in Karnataka was taken into custody from the airport by the special investigation team (SIT) probing charges against him. He returned to India from Germany past midnight on Thursday – nearly a month after leaving the country is expected to be produced in the court today.

Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as an NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka that he won in 2019 too.

He is facing charges of sexually abusing multiple women. The cases came to light after several pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Revanna were circulated in Hassan ahead of polling in the second phase of general elections on April 26 Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the government has initiated action to revoke Revanna's diplomatic passport released a video on May 27, days after his grandfather HD Deve Gowda asked him to return to India and face probe in a sexual abuse case. He said in the video that he would appear before the SIT on May 31. He also apologised to his family, party supporters, and the citizens.

Revanna also said that he had been through depression and withdrew from social interactions, while alleging that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders had initiated discussions on the matter as part of a purported conspiracy.



