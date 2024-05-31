Watch Kerala Woman Gives Birth To Baby Birl On KSRTC Bus Doctor Says, 'Both Are Doing Well...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A woman delivered a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Kerala's Thrissur district on May 29. The incident happened when the woman was traveling on the bus and went into labor. According to media
sources, the bus driver promptly diverted to the Amala Hospital campus for assistance, where the birth took place speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Yasir Sulaiman at Amala Hospital, said, \"... The initiation of labour pain had already begun. At that point of time, it was impossible for us to shift her to the emergency department... Then we had to take out the child and cut the (umbilical) cord there itself. We made sure that the baby and the mother were safe... Currently, both are doing well. It was a different day and a new thing for us.\"
