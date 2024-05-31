Indian Mother-Son Duo Duped By Human Traffickers, Freed By Pakistan After One-Year Jail Ordeal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Indian woman, Wahida Begum, and her minor son, Faiz Khan, were handed over to Indian forces by Pakistan at the Wagah border in Punjab on Wednesday after completing their sentence of a little over one year for illegally entering Pakistan in 2023 of them were of human trafficking and were released from a jail in Balochistan province's Quetta, a Pakistani official said on Thursday, reported PTI READ: 'It was our fault...': Pakistan violated peace agreement with India in 1999, says former Pak PM Nawaz SharifWahida is a resident of Nagaon district in Assam and was arrested in 2023 along with her son while illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan via the Chaman border told the authorities in Pakistan that an Indian travel agent had deceived her, due to which she reached Pakistan. \"After the death of my husband in 2022, I decided to take my son to Canada. For this purpose, I sold my property and paid a hefty sum of money to an Indian agent,\" PTI quoted her statement to police in Pakistan said the agent travelled with them to Dubai and Afghanistan last year. She was promised that she and her son would be taken to Canada from Afghanistan READ: Explained: All about 1999 Lahore Declaration and how Pakistan 'violated' it\"However, in Afghanistan, he took all of my money and our passports and managed to flee,\" she said to reach her homeland (India), she and her son crossed into Pakistan via the Chaman border, where they were arrested by the Pakistani authorities (under the Foreigners Act).\"Later we were provided consular access and the process of verifying our citizenship took several months,\" she said and added her Pakistani lawyer informed her mother back in India about their ordeal this, her kin contacted the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, seeking their help for their safe return this, the Indian High Commission officials reportedly took up her case with the interior ministry in Islamabad READ: 'Pakistan wants Narendra Modi to lose Lok Sabha elections', says Fawad Chaudhry. Here's whyFinally, on Wednesday, Wahida and her son were released upon completing their sentence and were handed over to the BSF at the Wagah border from this, two other Indian citizens –

Shabir Ahmed and Suraj Pal – were also handed over to the BSF on Wednesday was released from Karachi's Malir Jail, while Pal was set free from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail after completing their sentences agency inputs.

