Jammu And Kashmir News: 21 Killed, 40 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Kurukshetra Falls Into Gorge

- Live Mint) "Akhnoor bus accident: Jammu and Kashmir Police
have informed that a total of twenty one people have died and 40 others injured
after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday. Rescue operations are still underway.
The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge and Kashmir LG on Thursday took to microblogging site X to post his condolences for the pilgrims who died,“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district.A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said and Kashmir PilgrimageAt least 17 vulnerable points have been identified for urgent repairs along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic, with focus on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a senior official said on Wednesday.A high-level team of officers on Tuesday inspected the 270-km national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, to identify the bottlenecks hampering traffic movement amid the ongoing four-laning project 52-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.(With agency inputs)
