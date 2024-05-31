SP Leader Azam Khan Jailed For 10 Years, Fined ₹14 Lakh In Forced Eviction Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Thursday, May 30, sentenced to 10 years in jail in the forced eviction case. A fine of ₹14 lakh was also imposed on Azam Khan. A court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh had on Wednesday convicted Mohammad Azam Khan in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner advocate MP/MLA court, Seema Singh Rana said,“Azam Khan was convicted in a matter yesterday and the quantum of sentence was pronounced today. He has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. He has also been penalised with a total amount of ₹14 Lakhs.”The matter pertained to Dungarpur Basti in Rampur in December 2016. The complainant Abrar had lodged a case against Azam Khan and retired Circle Officer Barkat Ali. He said that they forcibly entered his house, damaged property and thrashed him to get him to vacate the home.“The second accused Barkat Ali has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with a total of ₹6 lakh fine,” the advocate said. Also Read | UP: IT dept conducts searches at locations linked to Azam KhanMeanwhile, former MP Tazeen Fatima, wife of Azam Khan, was released from Rampur District Jail, after getting bail from the Allahabad High Court last week.“Injustice has been defeated and somewhere justice is alive and justice has been delivered through the court,” she said after her release from jail May 24, the court granted bail to Azam Khan, his wife Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in the fake birth certificate case. Fatima was lodged in the Rampur jail since October last year after a conviction by the local court Rampur Sessions Court sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment in a forgery case linked to Abdullah's birth certificates case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, complained that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son.



