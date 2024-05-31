Gujarat News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Warehouse In Navsari's Alipor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Gujarat's Navsari on Thursday afternoon incident took place at Alipor village in Navsari district are underway to douse the fire. However, the reason behind the fire is not yet known far, there are no reports of any injuries incident comes days after at least 27 people, including children, died in a fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot.
