'His Health Did Not Stop Him From Campaigning': ED Tells Delhi Court On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea Key Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Court has sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) response on Delhi Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. The Delhi CM was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court of India in the Delhi liquor policy scam case till June 1.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail plea of Arvind Kejriwal stating that the Delhi CM was was 'healthy' enough to campaign in Punjab for the Lok Sabha Elections.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has been instructed to return to Tihar Jail on June 2. However, Kejriwal has sought a week's extension of the bail.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had directed the central probe agency to file its response to Arvind Kejriwal's plea by Saturday. The court has set June 1 as the next date for the hearing Kejriwal arrest case: Key updates-Delhi CM Kejriwal has sought regular bail in the Delhi excise policy scam case. He has also sought interim bail for 7 days on medical grounds.-Kejriwal has sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, given his \"sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels\", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.-The AAP convener is out on an interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2. In his latest plea submitted on May 26, Arvind Kejriwal stated that he would surrender to jail authorities on June 9 instead of the originally scheduled date of June 2 for his return to prison.-The ED while opposing Kejriwal's bail plea said, \"He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not in custody. He is today in Punjab campaigning. His health did not hinder him from campaigning. He moves the bail on last date so that we get very little time. His conduct doesn't entitle him for any orders today.-The Delhi Court has sought ED response on regular bail for Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.-The Delhi Court also sought ED response on granting CM Kejriwal bail on medical ground in case regular bail is not applicable-On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India denied Arvind Kejriwal's request for a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy.-Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.-On Wednesday, likening himself with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the AAP convener told PTI,“I am a follower of Bhagat Singh. If I have to go to jail 100 times to save the country, I will go.”

MENAFN31052024007365015876ID1108279507