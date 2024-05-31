Delhi Weather Today: Light Rain, Dust Storm To Bring Some Relief As City Faces Heatwave. Check IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi weather today: With the national capital facing scorching temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest prediction is likely to being some relief. As per IMD, light rain and dust storm has been predicted later in the day today. Today, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday, Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years. On June 17, 1945, temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city. IMD stated that Delhi's Mungeshpur area witnessed record-breaking temperature on Wednesday of 52.9 degrees Celsius, however, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the weather department statement and called it 'very unlikely'Also Read: Delhi water crisis: Water Minister Atishi to hold emergency meeting today to address water shortageAs per RWFC Delhi, partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions at few places. Possibility of thunderstorm/duststorm with very light rain /drizzle accompanied with gusty winds with speed of 25-35 KMPH. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 45 degree Celsius. while minimum at 30 degree Celsius.
Also Read: Monsoon 2024 Update: Maharashtra's monsoon onset in 8-10 days, Mumbai to experience relief soon, says IMDThe overal Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 12 pm is in 'poor' category with a reading of 233, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Some areas like Anand Vihar recorded 'very poor' AQI at 365, Chandni Chowk at 345, Jahangirpuri at 245, AQI at 232 in Pusa while 236 in Wazirpur.
Also Read: Delhi weather today: IMD issues Orange alert for today, maximum temperature at 45°CAn AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. With scorching heat, Delhi is also facing water ciris. On this, the Delhi government is set to hold an emergency meeting today to address the water crisis situation in the national capital, the weather department today said that the southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, two days earlier than usual due to favourable conditions. The early onset of the monsoon can also be attributed to the effect of cyclone Remal, which pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal.
