Shashi Tharoor's PA Arrested In Gold Smuggling Case At Delhi Airport BJP Attacks Congress, CPM

The on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the personal assistant of leader Shashi Tharoor, in a smuggling case at Delhi airport. His PA has been identified as identified as Shiv Kumar Prasad.

Sourced informed that Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to the Delhi Airport to receive a person from Dubai. Both people were arrested when the passenger tried handing over around 500 Grams of to Prasad. Currently, the case is under investigation.

\"Prasad has an aerodrome entry permit card that allows him access to airport premises. He entered the airport premises and received a packet when he was held along with the passenger,\" sources told ANI.

The Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) received criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the detention of the alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor in the gold smuggling case.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote, \"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP \"aide\"/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers.\"In 2020, Kerala faced a major scandal involving gold smuggling after Customs officials seized 30 kilograms of gold from a diplomatic bag at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, leading to the suspension and removal of M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, following allegations of his connection to one of the accused leader Chandrasekhar is the NDA candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency and faces a stiff challenge from the former diplomat and senior Congress leader Tharoor, who is seeking a third term. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran from the constituency, who won the seat in 2005 was completed on April 26 in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala along with 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

