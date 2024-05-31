PM Modi Continues 'Meditation' Tradition With Kanyakumari After End Of Poll Campaign. Why He Chose This Iconic Place?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a continuation of his 'meditation tradition' before the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Narendra Modi will begin his three-day visit to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 to June 1. He will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial as the weeks-long poll campaign ends today.

His spiritual sojourn comes just days before the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. In 2019 too, PM Modi had a similar trip to Kedarnath and meditated at a cave before the final phase of elections. He had visited various temples like Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, and the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in 2019, the Rock Memorial's Dhyan Mandapam is the same site where Swami Vivekananda meditated in 1892 with a vision of Bharat Mata. Kanyakumari is located at the southernmost tip of India, where the country's eastern and western coastlines converge. It is the point where the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea intersect is important to note that PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu is symbolic because he actively campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to woo voters and gain a foothold in South India. The Prime Minister has also been promoting Tamil culture during his poll campaign speeches.

Security beefed up for PM Modi's Kanyakumari visitAround 2,000 police personnel and various security agencies maintain a tight vigil during the PM's 45-hour stay at the famed mid-sea Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Thursday as he sits on meditation at the place named after the revered Hindu saint ranges DIG Pravesh Kumar, accompanied by the superintendent of police E Sundaravathanam, inspected the security arrangements at the rock memorial, boat jetty, helipad, and state guest house here, PTI reported.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has submitted a petition to the district collector, opposing permission for the Prime Minister's spiritual visit. They cited the election model code of conduct currently in effect and the ongoing tourism season, which is expected to attract a significant number of domestic and international tourists Modi is expected to arrive at Kanyakumari late afternoon on May 30 for the spiritual sojourn. He would later proceed to the memorial. He is likely to stay at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial till 3 pm of June 1, when the country will be voting in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections the Prime Minister would stay for about 45 hours to meditate, the coastal security group, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy would maintain a vigil along the marine borders, sources told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

