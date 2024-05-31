SAMHI Hotels Reports Robust Q4 FY24 Growth, Charts Course For A Promising FY25 Performance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 30th May 2024: SAMHI Hotels Limited (BSE: 543984) (NSE: SAMHI) a prominent branded hotel ownership and asset management in India, announced its audited Standalone and Consolidated results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024.



Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ashish Jakhanwala, Chairman & Managing Director, SAMHI Hotels Ltd. said,



We achieved a total revenue of Rs. 2,899 Mn and EBITDA* of Rs. 1,077 Mn during the quarter and have turned PAT positive. This was supported by a strong operational performance of our hotels which continue to benefit from significant growth of India's commercial office and aviation market.



For FY24 we achieved a total revenue of Rs. 9,787 Mn and EBITDA* of Rs. 3,484 Mn. If we include ACIC for the unconsolidated period, the same will be Rs. 10,527 Mn and Rs. 3,681 Mn respectively.



Reduction in debt and finance cost allows SAMHI to be well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow from operations in FY25, providing resources to fuel both internal and external growth opportunities.



Looking ahead to FY25, SAMHI is poised for robust growth. This trajectory will be propelled by a multitude of factors including continued RevPAR growth in our same-store hotels due to their favorable locations & positioning, completion of the ACIC Portfolio integration, strategic renovation, and rebranding initiatives. Growth in EBITDA, reduction in ESOP expenses and corporate G&A sets us for a strong PAT growth in FY25 and beyond.



Key Highlights for Q4FY24:



RevPAR at Rs. 4,830 up 16.9% on a YoY basis

Asset Income and Asset EBITDA grew YoY by 35.4% and 45.4% respectively. Same store growth & positive impact of ACIC acquisition led to strong growth in income and EBITDA

Achieved strategic milestone of Rs. 1,077 Mn of Consolidated EBITDA (pre-ESOP & one-time expenses), demonstrating the potential of current portfolio

PAT at Rs. 113 Mn

Rapid reduction in debt and finance cost combined with increase in EBITDA is paving path towards reaching sustainable debt levels and yet allow free cash flow generation for growth.





About SAMHI Hotels Ltd.



SAMHI is a prominent branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India with an institutional ownership model, experienced leadership and professional management team. SAMHI has long-term management arrangement with three of the established and well recognized global hotel operators, namely, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt. SAMHI has a portfolio of 31 operating hotels comprising 4,801 keys and has a diverse geographic presence in 13 cities across India, including National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. SAMHI has 2 hotels under development with a total of 461 keys in Kolkata and Navi Mumbai.

Company :-Concept PR

User :- Shweta Tomar

Email :...