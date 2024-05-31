Pureshowers Launches 7 Spray - 8 Stage Hand Held Shower Filter With Advanced Fluoride Removal Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, 31/05/24: PureShowers, a leader in innovative water filtration solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the PureShowers 7 Spray - 8 Stage Hand Held Shower Filter. This advanced shower filter is the first from PureShowers to primarily target fluoride removal, addressing a critical yet often overlooked source of fluoride exposure and its potential risks.



Addressing Fluoride Exposure in the Shower



Fluoride is commonly added to municipal water supplies to promote health. However, exposure to fluoride in shower water can also contribute to overall fluoride levels. During showers, fluoride can be absorbed through the skin and inhaled via steam, especially in hot showers, subtly increasing the body's fluoride levels.



Health Implications of Excessive Fluoride



While fluoride is beneficial in small amounts, excessive exposure can pose health risks. Studies, including those by the National Research Council (2006), suggest that high fluoride intake may be linked to bone and dental issues. Managing fluoride exposure from all sources, including shower water, is crucial. The PureShowers 7 Spray - 8 Stage Hand Held Shower Filter effectively removes up to 99% of fluoride and other impurities, offering a safer and healthier shower experience.

Nearly 2 Decades of Expertise and Innovation

Since 2008, PureShowers has specialised in developing high-quality water filtration systems. The new 7 Spray - 8 Stage Hand Held Shower Filter represents the culmination of over a decade of research and development, combining advanced filtration technology with user-friendly design to ensure both effectiveness and convenience.



Key Features:



-7 Spray Options: Offers a range of spray settings, from gentle mist to invigorating massage, allowing users to personalise their shower experience.

-Replacement Indicator: A built-in indicator alerts users when it's time to replace the cartridge, ensuring optimal performance.

-Anti-Scaling Nozzles: Designed to prevent build-up, maintaining consistent water flow and performance.

-Extra Large Shower Face: Provides a luxurious rainfall-like shower experience with enhanced coverage.

-Skin and Hair Benefits: Ideal for individuals with sensitive skin or conditions such as eczema, and helps maintain healthier, more hydrated hair.

-Elegant Chrome Finish: A sleek, stylish finish that complements any bathroom decor.



Advanced Filtration Technology



The PureShowers 7 Spray - 8 Stage Hand Held Shower Filter employs a sophisticated combination of filtration materials to ensure comprehensive water purification:



-Vitamin C: Neutralises chlorine and chloramines, which can irritate the skin and hair.

-NSF Certified KDF-55: Removes chlorine, bacteria, fungi, heavy metals, and other impurities.

-FIR Ceramic Balls: Filter out heavy metals and soften water, enhancing the shower experience.

-CaSO3 Balls: Two types of Calcium Sulphite balls target the removal of chlorine and fluoride.

-Blue Anti-Bacterial Balls: Eliminate bacteria that may be present in the water supply.

-Tourmaline Alkaline Stone Balls: Provide benefits such as anti-ageing properties and improved skin hydration.

-Negative Ion Balls: Increase oxygen flow to the brain, promoting a feeling of refreshment and revitalisation.



Availability



The PureShowers 7 Spray - 8 Stage Hand Held Shower Filter is now available for purchase on the PureShowers website:



About PureShowers



PureShowers has been a pioneer in innovative water filtration products since 2008. The company is dedicated to improving water quality in households across the UK, combining advanced technology with user-friendly designs to set the standard for excellence in water filtration.

Company co

User :- Ty Lee

Email :...

Url :-