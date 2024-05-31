Missile Attack On Kyiv: All Targets Shot Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv during the air raid alert in Ukraine, with air defenses intercepting all targets.
Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to preliminary data, the enemy used cruise missiles.
A fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district due to falling debris. Emergency services are at the scene.
