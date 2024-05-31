Three Killed, 23 Injured In Missile Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched a missile strike on a residential building in Kharkiv in the early morning hours of Friday, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The shelling took the lives of three people. The number of those has increased to 23," he wrote.

Among the injured are a medical worker and a officer who arrived at the scene of the explosion.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles early on Friday.

Photo: Ihor Terekhov/Telegram