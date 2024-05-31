Three Killed, 23 Injured In Missile Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile strike on a residential building in Kharkiv in the early morning hours of Friday, killing three people and injuring 23 others.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The shelling took the lives of three people. The number of those injured has increased to 23," he wrote. Read also:
Missile attack on Kyiv: All targets shot down
Among the injured are a medical worker and a Police officer who arrived at the scene of the explosion.
Earlier reports said that Russian forces hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles early on Friday.
Photo: Ihor Terekhov/Telegram
