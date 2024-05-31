Turkiye Starts Mass Production Of Its Altay Tank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye has started mass production of its Altay tank, which inthe future will become the main battle tank of the armed forces ofthe country, Azernews reports.
"We have started mass production of our national Altay tank are partner countries that would also like to use it. We arecontinuing negotiations with them on this matter," he said.
Gergun said that the tank has received several updates and newsystems that meet modern combat requirements and are necessary toincrease combat capability and survivability. Many of these systemsare localized.
