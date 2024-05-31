Dortmund Is Full Of Emotional Energy Ahead Of Champions League Final: Reus

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, May 31 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund's emotional journey to the 2024 final has provided a massive boost for the team, according to star striker Marco Reus.

Despite facing record Champions League winners Real Madrid, "we have collected so much and positive moments that we feel we can overcome any challenge," Reus told Xinhua.

For Real Madrid, a Champions League final might seem like business as usual, and "they might be less nervous as they are used to competition at this top level," said the Dortmund striker. "But that's not how you win a final. It's the day's performance that determines the winner. I am incredibly ambitious to end my time in Dortmund with a victory at Wembley," the former German international added.

The 34-year-old Reus played in his first Champions League final in 2013 during his debut season with Borussia Dortmund and is now full of anticipation at the prospect of closing this chapter of his career with another final.

"It feels like a circle is closing, starting in 2013 and culminating in the 2024 final ahead of my farewell," he reflected.

After twelve years in the Black and Yellow shirt, Reus will be departing but intends to continue his career in one of Germany's neighboring countries. "I don't want to be too far away due to family reasons," he explained.

Dortmund is acutely aware of the exceptional quality of its opponent. "They have enormous quality as a team and individually," Reus acknowledged.

However, Reus believes Dortmund has shown resilience over the past months in both the group stage and knockout rounds. "After we beat Eindhoven, we knew everything was possible. Then came the duel against Atletico, and it felt like we were in a trance," Reus said. He added that the victory against Paris felt like shifting boundaries and opening doors to a very special season finish.

Reflecting on the Champions League season, Reus described it as "a journey through all the ups and downs, but we always kept our heads up."

It has been over ten years since his first final, and "I feel blessed to be part of another final. We are determined to cross the finish line this time. It still feels like a fairytale to me."

Reus mentioned conversations with veteran defender Mats Hummels about the Champions League final being "unfinished business."

Facing Real Madrid at Wembley in a final feel like an opportunity to complete what the team missed in 2013 when they narrowly lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the so-called German final.

In the weeks without a competitive game, the entire team, led by coach Edin Terzic, has focused solely on the clash with Real Madrid. "It feels like we're in a tunnel heading for a big goal," Reus said.

Though Dortmund might be seen as the underdogs, "we all know that in one game, anything can happen. It's ingrained in our minds to reach the top this Saturday," Reus concluded.