Emirates Skycargo Invests In Developing The Next Generation Of Cargo Leaders

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Bespoke training programme rolled out to select Emirates SkyCargo employees will equip them with the commercial and leadership skills for future success 32 candidates will the Executive Leadership Programme with a diploma endorsed by AviationNOW, a member of TIACA

Dubai, UAE, 30 May, 2024

– Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world's largest international airline, has implemented a bespoke training programme, designed to equip the cargo leaders of tomorrow with the commercial and leadership skillset for future success. As the logistics industry faces a lack of skilled workforce, Emirates SkyCargo aims to create opportunities for growth within its operations, inspiring employees across all levels to develop their career with the airline.



Split into two groups of 16, the candidates are handpicked from Emirates SkyCargo's pool of high performing cargo managers and include both Emirati Nationals as well as other nationalities from the airline's outstations. The 15 day programme includes six sessions, focussed on proactive preparation and strategic optimization of current and future operations, including the groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence (AI), embedding innovation at every touchpoint and tangible sustainability approaches. Throughout all sessions, the participants are supported with an all-encompassing business coaching program. The candidates will graduate with a diploma endorsed by AviationNOW, a member of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), the organization representing and uniting all facets of the air cargo industry.



Nadeem Sultan, Senior Vice President of Cargo Planning and Freighters, Emirates SkyCargo

said,“Implementing this Executive Leadership Programme is a crucial step on our long-term strategic roadmap, ensuring we foster the outstanding talent within our commercial operations to take the helm of Emirates SkyCargo to greater heights in the future. Creating an environment of development and providing continuous opportunities for learning contributes to the long tenure of Emirates SkyCargo staff, and helps us attract the best talent in the industry, despite the challenging environment.”



To deliver the Executive Leadership course, Emirates SkyCargo has partnered with AviationNOW, the aviation arm of the GrowNOW Group. The training is hosted at Emirates headquarters in Dubai, and will be a mix of theoretical and practical sessions, providing candidates with tools to implement in their immediate roles as well as for the next stage of their career. Following the first schedule, Emirates SkyCargo plans to extend the training programme to other aspects of the business, including operations.



Learning and development is a key priority across the Emirates Group with 18,600 employees from 84 countries participating in various training courses in the 2023-24 financial year. The Group launched a new leadership programme and continued two existing ones in partnership with INSEAD. The organisation also delivered leadership programmes in collaboration with London Business School, Warwick School of Business and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. In 2023-24, employees actively engaging with new learning paths and courses crafted to empower career success – LinkedIn Learning videos received over 1 million views and over 200,000 employees visited the Groups' Future Skills Portal.



