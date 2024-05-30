Arab-Islamic Summit Committee Meets Spanish PM Over War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit met on Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

During the meeting in Madrid, efforts to end Israeli aggression against Gaza, Rafah and surrounding areas were discussed, with emphasis laid on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the sustained delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the war-torn Gaza Strip, according to a Foreign statement.

Committee members expressed their gratitude for Spain's recognition of the State of Palestine and reiterated their commitment to support the activation of this recognition to ensure the realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to contribute to regional and global peace and security.

In a joint press statement, the committee described the meeting as follows:

“Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the delegation of the Ministerial Committee of the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Gaza, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah. The delegation included Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Mustafa, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

The Committee members expressed their appreciation for Spain's recognition of the State of Palestine and their commitment to continue supporting this recognition. This is aimed at fulfilling Palestinian rights and contributing to regional and global peace and security while countering extremism and violence and addressing continued violations of international law.

The meeting reviewed the committee's efforts to support the recognition of the State of Palestine and the urgent need to implement the two-state solution, which includes the establishment of a Palestinian State based on the 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.

Efforts to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza, Rafah and surrounding areas were also discussed, and the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the sustained delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip were stressed.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to stop all illegal Israeli“unilateral and illegal” actions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, upholding Palestinian rights and ensuring regional security”.

In a joint press conference for the ministerial committee, Safadi said that Spain's recognition of the Palestinian state is” a historic day for Spain, for justice, for international law, for the right of the Palestinian people to live in freedom and dignity, free from occupation free from oppression, this is indeed a historic day for peace”.

Safadi also expressed Jordan's appreciation for Spain, Norway, Ireland and Slovenia for taking action and urged all European partners to follow their steps.

“ The future of the region cannot and should not remain hostage to a radical extremist Israeli government that continues with its blatant aggression against the Palestinian people, in total disregard to international law, to the will of the international community, and in violation of ICJ rulings and security council resolutions and violation of our shared human values,” he said.



The top official also expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Spain against the“immoral and unethical attacks by some Israeli officials against Spain, its value and its culture”, stressing condemnation for these attacks and emphasising the importance of Spain's“essential” role.



He also emphasised the Kingdom's commitment to continue to work with partners in the international community to put an end to the aggression, ensure respect for international law, and implement the two-state solution, in accordance with relevant UN SC resolutions as the only path to the just and lasting peace.



