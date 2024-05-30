Jordan Ranks 42Nd Globally In Open Budget Survey 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Partners Jordan (PJ) announced the results of the Open Budget Survey for the fiscal year 2023, highlighting that Jordan maintained its first-place position in budget transparency among Arab countries, scoring 60 out of 100.

The survey, which included 11 Arab nations such as Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, also placed Jordan 42nd globally out of 125 countries.

The survey's focus areas included transparency, public participation, and budget oversight, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In terms of public participation, Jordan scored 4 out of 100, the same as in the previous survey, placing it third among Arab countries, behind Egypt and Morocco. The global average for public participation in this survey was 15 out of 100.

This category assesses the official opportunities for the public to participate at different stages of the budget process, evaluating the practices of the executive, legislature and supreme audit institution on the basis of 18 equally weighted indicators.

In terms of budget oversight, which measures the control exercised by the legislature and the Audit Bureau, the supreme audit institution in Jordan, the country received a weak oversight score of 39 out of 100, in line with the previous survey.

The JP recommended prioritising measures to improve budget transparency, including the timely online publication of the pre-budget statement and mid-year review, and the monthly publication of comprehensive public debt reports.

Founded in 2005, Jordan Partners is a Jordanian non-profit civil society organisation that aims to promote democratic development and citizen participation in social and political life.

JP is the local partner of the International Budget Partnership and has been the independent researcher conducting the Open Budget Survey for Jordan since 2008.