Asia Morning Bites

Tokyo CPI reaccelerated to above 2% in May, broadly in line with the market consensus, and after a sharp drop in April. Headline Tokyo consumer prices rose to 2.2% YoY in May (vs 1.8% in April, 2.2% market consensus) and core inflation excluding fresh food also rose to 1.9% (vs 1.6% in April, 1.9% market consensus). Inflation has been quite choppy due to various government programmes and utility prices. This time, higher utility fees (4.7% in May vs -3.0% in April) were the main reason for the pick-up. Given that Tokyo inflation is a leading indicator of the nationwide CPI results, we expect consumer prices to jump back to nearly 3% from the previous month's 2.5%. In a separate report, Japan's labour market remained tight with the unemployment rate staying at 2.6% for the third month in a row.

We believe that today's data results, particularly the stronger-than-expected retail sales and reacceleration of inflation, support our view that the BoJ will deliver another rate hike in July.

Meanwhile, domestic growth components - retail sales (-1.2%) and facility investment (-0.2%) – also declined. This suggests that export-driven manufacturing growth continued, but sluggish domestic demand weighed on overall growth.

We currently expect 2Q24 GDP to decelerate quite sharply to 0.1% QoQ sa from the previous quarter's 1.3% growth. We saw that the rebound in manufacturing and services didn't fully offset the previous month's decline, while the decline in retail sales was larger than the previous month's gain, so growth momentum is clearly slowing down. Given the larger share of exports/manufacturing in Korea's GDP, today's data outcome adds some upside risks to our current GDP forecasts.