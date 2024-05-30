Techmediabreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Subsidiary To Participate In Next Week's Sigma Asia Philippines Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming company, and its subsidiary Expanse Studios, a pioneering iGaming brand, are featured at SiGMA Asia, a leading gaming and tech event taking place in Manila, Philippines. Scheduled June 2–5, 2024, the event is designed to be the heartbeat of the gaming in Asia, and Expanse Studios officials will host a booth showcasing the company's latest innovations in casino game development. According to the announcement, an estimated 20,000 participants are expected at SiGMA Asia, including top government officials, seasoned C-level executives, and major influencers. The company noted that at the core of its participation is its dynamic range of gaming products, including classic slots, crash games, turn-based strategy games and traditional card games.“Participation in SiGMA Asia underscores the strategic importance of Expanse Studios within the Golden Matrix portfolio, highlighting its role in strengthening GMGI's B2B segment and reducing dependency on third-party suppliers,” the company stated in the press release.“This presence not only showcases Expanse Studios' capabilities but also reaffirms GMGI's commitment to innovation and self-reliance, enhancing investor confidence and showcasing the company's long-term growth potential in the competitive iGaming landscape.”

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a prominent business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company that operates across multiple international markets. GMGI not only develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms but also manages MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico, RKings, a high-volume eCommerce site for competitions in authorized markets and Meridianbet, the B2B and B2C sports betting and online casino operator operating in Europe, Africa and Americas.

