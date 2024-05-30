Cannabisnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp.'S (NASDAQ: FLGC) Vessel Brand Releases Standout Second-Generation Compass Rise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC) is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. Flora's Vessel Brand, renowned for its design and precision craftsmanship, announced today the release of Compass Rise. Compass Rise has a sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and the ability to stay upright, with every aspect of the product reflecting Vessel's dedication to meeting changing trends. It features a nearly indestructible metal frame, enhanced heat settings, and first-in-class ergonomics. According to the announcement, every aspect of Compass Rise reflects Vessel's dedication to innovation, delivering an exceptional product to a growing and diverse audience of customers. It sets a new standard for excellence in the industry.“Building on the continued success of Compass, our one-of-a-kind, compact, high-powered vape device, we are excited to introduce the next generation: Compass Rise. With its efficiency and quality performance, Compass Rise stands out from the crowd in a class of its own,” said Clifford Starke, CEO of Flora.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world.

