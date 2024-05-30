420 With CNW - Marijuana Research Hurdles Could Remain Despite Federal Rescheduling

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Biden administration's decision to reclassify cannabis as a less-harmful drug might ease some research challenges, though scientists caution that obstacles will persist . Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Center for Marijuana and Cannabinoids, described this moment as historically significant but expressed cautious optimism about the actual implementation of these changes.

Although many Americans now live in states where marijuana is legal, restrictions have historically constrained research into its effects and...

