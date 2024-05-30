Investornewsbreaks Bioadaptives, Inc. (BDPT) Appoints Car Rental Industry Veteran To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BioAdaptives (OTC: BDPT) , a leader in the and wellness sector, is announcing the appointment of Gimhana Dissanayake to its Board of Directors. According to the announcement, Gimhana brings over two decades of comprehensive experience and a proven track record of strategic growth and operational excellence to the company. He currently serves as the vice president of operational sales for North America at The Hertz Corporation (NYSE: HTZ). With an illustrious career that has spanned various leadership positions at Hertz, Gimhana is renowned for his strategic vision and leadership acumen. The announcement noted that his educational background and extensive professional experience make him an invaluable addition to the BioAdaptives board.“We are delighted to welcome Gimhana to our Board of Directors,” said Jim Keener, chairman of the board at BioAdaptives.“His exceptional contributions to the car rental industry and his strategic insight are precisely what BioAdaptives need as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the wellness sector. We are confident that Gimhana's leadership will significantly enrich our board's talent and expertise, propelling us to new heights.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural herbal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; stress resistance; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The company's current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources worldwide, and proprietary methods are utilized to enhance the bioavailability of nutrients. BioAdaptives' products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, pain relief and improved appearance. For more information about the company, visit

