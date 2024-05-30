Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Issues Update On Ongoing Oko West Drill Programs, Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) , a leading explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, today provided an update on its ongoing expansion and infill drill programs at Oko West, Guyana, as well as a corporate update. Key highlights from the deep in Block 4 at Oko West include hole D-393A-W2, which intersected 107.0 m grading 2.42 grams per tonne of gold (“g/t Au”) from 660.0 m downhole, including 20.0 m grading 9.78 g/t Au from 734 m downhole; hole D-316-W1, which intersected 101.0 m grading 2.69 g/t Au from 694.0 m downhole, including 13.1 m grading 7.84 g.t Au from 758.9 m downhole; and hole D-347-W4, which intersected 108.7 m grading 1.39 g/t Au from 932.0 m downhole, including 4.9 m grading 5.11 g/t Au from 991.4 m downhole. In addition, hole D-398 drilled in Block 5 returned 34.8 m grading 3.02 g/t Au from 159.4 m downhole, including 6.9 m grading 11.48 g/t Au from 159.4 m downhole. In addition, the corporate update noted that Reunion Gold has entered into option agreements to acquire mineral interests adjacent to Oko West and in Suriname. The company also reported its decision to permanently cease its activities in French Guiana due to currently prevailing unfavorable conditions for pursuing mineral exploration and development projects.“The results of the drill program at Block 4 continue to illustrate the continuity and consistency of the gold mineralization at depth in Block 4, including the presence of the high-grade zones both at depth and within newer zones being identified in Blocks 5 and 6,” said Rick Howes, President and CEO of Reunion Gold, in the press release.

About Reunion Gold Corp.

Reunion Gold is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2020, the company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in June 2023 after just 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, the company announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the“2024 MRE”) containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in indicated resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in inferred resources grading 2.59 g/t. This 2024 MRE includes an underground resource containing 1.1 Moz of gold at a grade of 3.12 g/t Au in the inferred category. Please refer to the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana” dated April 11, 2024, available under the company's profile on SEDAR+. The company is moving forward on development studies and expects to deliver a preliminary economic assessment by the end of Q2 2024. The company continues to explore several additional priority targets at Oko West that lie outside of the area of the MRE, as well as leverage its considerable experience in uncovering new discoveries in the Guiana Shield to acquire and explore additional new projects in the region. The company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RGD and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol RGDFF. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and the company's website ( ).

